LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville's public transit system has been awarded $7.4 million by the Federal Transit Administration to buy zero-emission buses and expansive charging infrastructure, TARC and Louisville Metro leaders announced on Wednesday.

The Louisville grant was part of the FTA's nationwide Low or No Emission Buses and Bus Facilities grant announced on Tuesday.

“This is an exciting announcement – for the many riders in our city and our region who depend on TARC, for our economy and for the overall health of our entire community,” Mayor Greg Fischer said Wednesday. “This project aligns directly with President Joe Biden’s priorities – priorities we share – of reducing greenhouse gas emissions, advancing environmental justice, and creating good-paying union jobs.”

With the funds, TARC is set to purchase six extended-range electric buses, upgrade its existing electrical serivces and install charging infrastructure, the city announced Wednesday.

The award also invests a significant amount in workforce development, with $500,000 dedicated to training new and current mechanics to service electric buses and charging equipment.

“With funding from the FTA, TARC will be able to add the needed additional electric capacity, as well as the infrastructure required to charge up to 20 battery electric buses,” said Carrie Butler, Executive Director of TARC. “That will put TARC well along the path to reducing emissions overall, and especially along those routes that serve the historically disadvantaged neighborhoods where health outcomes are much worse than for the Louisville community as a whole.”

Officials said the grant will result in a fully electrified corridor that enables connection for several minority and low-income neighborhoods in the area.

TARC operates 34 routes in Louisville and southern Indiana, covering 1,700 miles each day and servicing over 5 million trips each year.

The Biden administration hopes the increase in electric and hybrid buses across the country will lower pollution, and move the United States towards President Joe Biden’s ambitious goal of becoming a net-zero-emission country by 2050.

A number of studies have shown that public transportation like buses emit a significant amount of pollution – particularly aging vehicles that might be poorly maintained. According to the Environmental Protection Agency, nearly 27% of U.S. emissions come from the transportation sector. The agency also notes that diesel air pollution is linked to asthma and other health problems that disproportionately impact students in communities of color and tribal communities.