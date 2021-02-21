GREEN BAY, Wis. — Audrey Thomas says a major shift in her career resulting from the ongoing pandemic feels rather comfortable.

The Green Bay resident spent the past five years hired by couples to photograph weddings. That was until 2020 happened.

Once the coronavirus pandemic hit, couples began postponing and cancelling weddings, which left Thomas without work.

Instead of allowing the world around her to crumble, Thomas says she used the pandemic’s impact on her business as an opportunity to take it a different direction, one she had been thinking of doing anyway.

“This whole situation just kinda gave me the… not the excuse, but the nudge that I think I needed to make the jump,” Thomas says.

She’s ditching weddings for pooches. Thomas loves dogs, probably more than most folks.

“Well, when I was a little kid I thought I was a dog,” Thomas says. “I would say I woof you to everyone. I’ve crawled around one halloween on all hands and knees and everything woofing for candy at the door.”

You could call it a natural transition. You’d believe it when watching her interact with the dogs during photo shoots. She’s worked closely with a Green Bay animal shelter learning how to communicate with dogs and read their emotions.

She says those skills come in handy when trying to get a dog to sit still for the millisecond it takes to snap that perfect photo.

“It’s just a crazy fun feeling when you look at the back of your camera and you’ve got this hilarious shot or just a really sweet shot that you know you’ll never get again,” she says.

Thomas says she feels good about her career transition, which revealed how well she adapts to trying times.

More than anything she says she’s excited to combine two passions as she continues her career capturing moments for families through her lens.

“Life is short so you gotta do what’s on your heart and this has been something that’s been on mine for a while so I’m grateful for that,” Thomas says.