LEXINGTON, Ky.-- Behind every good wine label, there's a good grape. That's what Jeff Wheeler is on a mission to find. Wheeler, a wine production specialist at the University of Kentucky's winery, has been looking for the best type of grape to grow in Kentucky soil. The goal is for the state's 70 wineries to use local products. Funding has just been renewed, in hopes the wine industry in the Bluegrass will get a boost.

Researchers are looking for the best grape to grow in Kentucky, to be used in local wines.

Funding for the research has been renewed, through the University of Kentucky Research Foundation and other sources.

There's a loan program in the works to help the state's growing wine industry.

“Kentucky wines, that’s what we’re trying to develop, is an identity and so that part just takes time,” Wheeler explained. He's been testing grapes at the UK winery, where more than 100 varieties have been tested. They're looking for a grape that can stand colder temperatures, and long, hot harvesting seasons when bacteria can buildup on the crop.

Growers feel the wine industry could boom by utilizing a local grape, because consumers want a unique taste.

“So if you think of grapes that are grown in California, and they either ship the grapes here or the juice here, the quality is just not going to be as good as something that you can buy locally," viticulture specialist Patsy Wilson said.

The Kentucky Agricultural Development Board recently approved over $390,189 in tobacco settlement money to help pay for the research. There’s $280,000 in state dollars going to the Grape and Wine Council, to market the state’s wine industry—among other things. There’s a loan program in the works to help the state’s wine industry.